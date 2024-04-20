Women rally in Tbilisi

20 Apr. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the capital of Georgia, women are rallying against the foreign agents bill. This is another protest in the series of rallies against the law on foreign agents that take place in Tbilisi every day.

This is yet another demonstration against the controversial law on foreign agents, which takes place in the Georgian capital every day. A wave of indignation is being caused by the bill “On Transparency of Foreign Influence”, adopted by the country’s parliament in the first reading on Wednesday.

Women representing various public organizations gathered on Republic Square, and then moved towards the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue. During the demonstration, they were joined by other citizens. Now the avenue is blocked, but the current rally is not the only for today: it is expected that one more rally will take place in the evening.