Heavy rain floods Istanbul's Yenibosna metro station

20 Apr. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Bad weather is raging not only in the Turkish capital, but also in Istanbul. Due to today’s heavy rains in the metropolis, the Yenibosna metro station on the M9 line is partially closed after it was flooded by heavy rain.

For passengers of the Yenibosna metro station in Istanbul, located on the metropolitan line M9, part of the underground metro station was closed. The relevant decision was made by transport department after the rainwater flooded the station.

Despite the fact that yesterday meteorologists warned about bad weather, and the Directorate General of Meteorology announced a yellow danger level for the city, the rain that began at night did not cause much concern, but this evening, streams of water began to seep into the station.

Now the water is flowing from the ceiling of the station and along the escalators, puddles are formed on the landing platform. In order to avoid electric shock, Istanbul metro employees have blocked off the most flooded half of the station, including the elevators.