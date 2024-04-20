Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran to be connected by energy bridge

20 Apr. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In the near future, a unified power grid will connect Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran. It allows the export of excess power to a country that needs it.

In the near future, Moscow, Baku and Tehran will launch a common large-scale energy project that will allow the three countries to use the common capacity of their power plants, the head of the international office of the Iranian Ministry of Energy, Mojtaba Akbari, wrote on his social networks.

“The project to connect the power grid between Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan is in its final stages and will be implemented in the near future,”

- Mojtaba Akbari wrote.

The project will provide the opportunity to import electricity when one of the countries requires it and export excess electricity to other countries, Akberi added.