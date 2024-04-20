Nabi Nabiev not to participate in Hardcore battles

20 Apr. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot from YouTube

The MMA Hardcore League brought a harsh verdict to the Dagestani MMA fighter Nabi Nabiev after the mass brawl he caused yesterday at a tournament in Moscow.

MMA fighter from Dagestan Nabi Nabiev will never be able to take part in the Hardcore leagues fights. This is the verdict of the tournament management that was brought after the mass brawl that the athlete initiated at the Moscow tournament yesterday.

“To ban Nabi Nabiev for life from participation and competition in Hardcore leagues for provocations, organisation of a mass fight and kicking HFC MMA League athlete Arkady Osipyan who was lying on the floor,”

- the League statement reads.

Yesterday, on April 19, after the match between Iranian fighter Ali Heibati and the Armenian athlete Arkady Osipyan, Nabiyev first gave Osipyan a slap in the face, then knocked him down and provoked a mass tussle among the competition participants.