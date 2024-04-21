Russia expands flight program to Kazakhstan

21 Apr. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The S7 company will begin transporting passengers on the Novosibirsk-Astana and Novosibirsk-Almaty routes.

International scheduled flights resume for the summer season. Airplanes on these routes will perform their first flights on May 24. Flights will be operated twice a week (on Mondays and Fridays). The travel time to Astana is 2 hours, the travel time to Almaty is 2.5 hours.

The Russian airline will provide passengers with alternative flights to existing cities in Kazakhstan. Currently, flights between Novosibirsk and Astana are operated by Kazakh carriers Qazaq Air and SCAT, and only SCAT currently flies to Almaty.