Honorary Consulate of Uzbekistan opens in Ganja

21 Apr. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan took another step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation: an Honorary Consulate of Uzbekistan was opened in Ganja, Azerbaijan.

Let us note that the countries have long-standing and strong historical ties. In addition to this, the countries are rich in cultural heritage, common traditions and values, so the opening of the Consulate was another confirmation of friendship and mutual understanding between peoples.

Let us also draw attention to the fact that this event has strategic significance too. It can strengthen diplomatic relations. The Consulate will help improve conditions for citizens of Uzbekistan living in the region and help deepen mutual understanding between countries.

The opening of the consulate is an important event that highlights the deep and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and opens new horizons for cooperation and partnership, contributing to the development of both countries.