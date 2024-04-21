North Caucasus awaits Iranian tourists

21 Apr. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is a country with a rich history, culture and traditions. Many Iranians want to get acquainted with the beauties of other countries, including Russia. The Kavkaz.RF Development Institute has developed 16 unique package tours specifically for Iranian tourists to show them all the beauty and diversity of the North Caucasus' regions.

Variety of holiday formats

Iranian guests are offered several different holiday formats so that each tourist can choose what best suits his preferences. Tour packages include both cultural and educational programs and active recreation in the mountains, rivers and lakes.

Traveling to historical cities

One of the options for Iranian tourists could be to visit the historical cities of the North Caucasus, where they can plunge into the atmosphere of ancient fortresses, get acquainted with local customs and traditions, and also enjoy local cuisine.

Outdoor activities

For fans of active recreation, tours have been prepared, including hiking in the mountains, rafting on mountain rivers, as well as walks along picturesque lakes. This is a great opportunity to enjoy the nature of the Caucasus, feel closer to it and get a boost of energy.