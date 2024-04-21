How to get from Amsterdam to Tbilisi cheaply

21 Apr. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Low-cost airline Transavia has announced the launch of a new flight route from Amsterdam to Tbilisi. The first flight has already taken place, marking the beginning of regular flights between the capitals of the Netherlands and Georgia. This is great news for travelers who want to explore the beauty of the Caucasus and immerse themselves in the amazing culture of Georgia.

"During the summer navigation period, the airline will operate flights in the Amsterdam-Tbilisi direction twice a week, every Wednesday and Saturday, on Boeing 737-8 aircraft",

the release says.

Convenience and accessibility with Transavia

Thanks to Transavia's opening of a new route, travelers have an excellent opportunity to get from Amsterdam to Tbilisi quickly and conveniently. Flights will be carried out regularly, which makes the trip even more accessible for everyone who dreams of visiting this amazing Georgian city.