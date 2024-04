22 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan clinched the bronze medal in the Group 5 Hoops event on April 21 at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku.

The Azerbaijani team of Zeynab Hummatova, Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, and Laman Alimuradova earned 36.100 points.

Japan claimed the gold medal in the competition, Italy won the silver medal.