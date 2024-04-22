Netanyahu warns of painful blows on Hamas

22 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel will ramp up military and political pressure on Hamas in the coming days, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video address on the occasion of Passover, a major Jewish holiday.

"In the coming days, we will intensify military and political pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to release our hostages and secure our victory," Netanyahu said.

The PM recalled that as many as 133 Israelis are still being held hostage in the Gaza Strip. Hamas, according to him, continues to turn down all proposals on their release.

He noted that instead of stepping back from its extreme positions, Hamas is seeking to sow discord among Israel.