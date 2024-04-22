AGF Trophy award presented to Azerbaijani team at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

22 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

During the final day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competition in Baku, the AGF Trophy award was presented.

Traditionally, the trophy is awarded to the athlete and the team with the highest score for the performance.

The Azerbaijani team of Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova and Zeynab Hummatova were awarded the AGF Trophy.

The award was presented by competition director Natalya Bulanova.

The AGF Trophy cup was also awarded to the gymnast from Germany Darja Varfolomeev.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 19-21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries take part in the competition. Gymnasts perform in the individual and group exercise programs.