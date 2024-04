22 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi has endorsed plans for continuing the war in the Southern Command, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Today, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment and approval of plans for the continuation of the war in the Southern Command, with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman and other commanders," the statement reads.

No further details were provided.