Police squad attacked in Karachay-Cherkessia

22 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two police officers were killed and one more was wounded as an unidentified attacker assaulted a police squad in Karachay-Cherkessia, the Russian Investigative Committee’s department in the North Caucasus republic said.

"According to investigators, on April 22, an as-yet-unidentified attacker assaulted the Karachayevsky police squad on duty. Two policemen were killed on the spot and another one has been hospitalized," the statement reads.

The attacker fired several shots at police officers before taking service weapons and ammunition away from them. A criminal case has been launched.