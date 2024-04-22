Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev meet in Kremlin

22 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan - Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev - met in the Kremlin. Later they will have a meeting with veterans of the Baikal-Amur Mainline.

Speaking about the relations between the countries, Peskov emphasized that Azerbaijan is a great friend and ally of Russia. He recalled that the two states have common interests and political will to continue and develop bilateral ties.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow and Baku have the potential to expand trade and economic partnership.