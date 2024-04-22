Kremlin announces Putin-Pashinyan meeting

22 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be able to discuss topical issues during a possible personal contact in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We expect that President [Vladimir] Putin and Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan will have an opportunity to personally discuss these and, if necessary, other current issues in the near future," Peskov said.

Earlier, the Armenian PM said that he did not rule out negotiations with Vladimir Putin. However, Pashinyan did not clarify when the talks might take place.