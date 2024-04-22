No explosives found at Tbilisi schools

22 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

No explosive substance or devices were found in educational institutions and shopping centres in Tbilisi after the Georgian State Security Service verified reports made on social media and messaging services.

According to the State Security Service, the reports had indicated explosives and expected attacks, and were made on platforms including the messaging service Telegram on April 21.

"The State Security Service carried out relevant actions throughout the night [...] Law enforcement officers worked in several schools, but nothing suspicious was found," the statement reads.

The Georgian Ministry of Education on Monday said classes would resume and added “all necessary measures” were ensured at venues.