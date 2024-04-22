Georgian Dream announces rally in support of transparency bill

22 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruling Georgian Dream party announced a public rally would be held outside the Parliament in Tbilisi on April 29 “to say yes to transparency”, amid ongoing protests against the reintroduced foreign agent bill.

The party claimed the domestic “radical” opposition has been “able to mislead only a small part of our fellow citizens” regarding the bill.

“The bill on the transparency of foreign influence is still under discussion. However, it is already clear that unlike last year, this year the radical opposition has been able to mislead only a small part of our fellow citizens”, the party said.

According to sociological studies,the approval rating of the Georgian Dream party exceeds 60%, while the opposition party has 12% approval rating.

“We cannot allow a politically and morally bankrupt political minority to speculate and speak on behalf of citizens. We will show everyone where the great majority of the Georgian citizens stand, for whom the truth and true European values are precious, for whom our traditional national values," the statement reads.

The first reading of the legislative piece was supported last week by 83 MPs in the 150-member lawmaking body, on the backdrop of public protests and criticism by some of the country’s foreign partners.