Putin congratulates Jews on Passover

22 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended greetings to the Russian Jews on Passover - the Jewish holiday commemorating the Biblical story of Exodus - where God freed the Israelites from slavery in Egypt.

“This ancient holiday, particularly revered by followers of Judaism, serves as a reminder of significant milestones in the history of the Jewish people - liberation from centuries of slavery and the long-awaited attainment of freedom. It symbolises the triumph of the ideals of goodness and justice," the message reads.

He noted that the Jewish community in Russia plays an important role in fostering interethnic and interreligious dialogue, actively engages in nurturing the younger generation, educational activities, philanthropy and charity, as well as prioritises the preservation of sacred spiritual, moral and family values.