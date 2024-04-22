CSTO comments on Armenia’s activities in organization

22 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia continues to fulfill its obligations as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and all issues on the agenda are settled as needed, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

"Relations between the CSTO and Armenia, which is a member state of our organization, are far from being at their best. However, Armenia continues with its activities within the CSTO framework and all issues on the agenda are settled in a working order," Tasmagambetov said.

Commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's decision on participation or non-participation in the CSTO forthcoming summit, the CSTO Secretary General said it will be Yerevan's sovereign choice.