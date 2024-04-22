Erdoğan visits Iraq for first time in 13 years

22 Apr. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is making an official visit to Iraq on Monday. This visit is the first in 13 years.

Erdoğan's plane has already landed in the Iraqi capital. The distinguished guest was met at Baghdad International Airport by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and other officials.

In Iraq, Erdoğan plans to hold meetings with senior officials in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region. The topics of the negotiations will be security issues, trade cooperation, and water supply. It is expected that a number of agreements will be signed as a result of the meeting.

After the meeting, Erdoğan and Sudani will hold a joint press conference, Turkish media write.