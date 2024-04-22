Pashinyan and Klaar discuss peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

22 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the website of the Head of the Armenian government, negotiations between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar took place in the capital of Armenia.

The EU Ambassador to Armenia Vassilis Maragos also attended the meeting.

Pashinyan and Klaar discussed the situation in the region. In particular, they touched upon the process of negotiations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty and talked about the delimitation of the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

In addition to this, the parties discussed such a topic as Armenia's cooperation with the EU, its current state and further expansion.

"Toivo Klaar noted once again that the EU fully supports the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process with the goal of a comprehensive and long-term settlement, as well as the agreement to begin the process of border delimitation based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991",

the Armenian Prime Minister's press service

Earlier today, Klaar met with Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan. At the negotiations, they discussed the situation in the region and cooperation between Yerevan and Brussels