Peskov: Withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh corresponds to reality

22 Apr. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The departure of the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC) from Azerbaijan corresponds to the situation in the region, the press secretary of the Russian president said.

Dmitry Peskov stated that at the moment there were no longer any functions that Russian peacekeepers could perform.

The Kremlin representative explained that this state of affairs arose after the Armenian authorities had recognized the borders of Azerbaijan.

Peskov also added that Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations on delimitation were ongoing/ Baku and Yerevan have already agreed on a number of points.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia continued to work on the peace treaty. Today, a number of articles have not yet been agreed upon.

Let us remind you that on April 19, during a meeting of representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia on delimitation, its participants agreed on the peaceful withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from 4 villages of the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan.