Tbilisi plans to host Champions League final

23 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that a 70,000-capacity football stadium will be built in Tbilisi with a goal of the venue hosting the 2028 final of the UEFA Champions League.

According to the PM, the announcement was coming as part of his Government’s “important mega project related to sports, specifically football and rugby”.

"We want to build a new stadium in Tbilisi, which will essentially serve these two types of sports, it will be designed to host 70,000 spectators. This will be a first-class, modern stadium that will allow us to host the most high-profile matches in our capital, including the Champions League final”, Kobakhidze said.

He noted Georgia will submit an application to host the 2028 UEFA Champions League final in this stadium.