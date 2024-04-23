Tbilisi welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation deal

23 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian foreign office welcomed an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on launching a process of border delimitation.

In a social media post, the ministry reaffirmed its “strong commitment” to contributing to a “peace and trust-building process” between the two neighbouring states, noting Georgia is “interested in securing lasting peace” in the South Caucasus region.

"Georgia welcomes the agreement reached by the Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Delimitation Commission on launching Border Delimitation process. Georgia is interested in securing lasting peace in the region and reaffirms a strong commitment to contribute to a peace and trust building between the two neighbors," the statement reads.

In the deal, the parties agreed to return four border villages - Baganis Ayrım, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili - to Azerbaijani authority.