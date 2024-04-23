Secretary of Armenia's Security Council explains appearance of Russian peacekeepers

23 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian peacekeepers leaving Karabakh have headed to temporary deployment points in Gorus and Sisian in Armenia, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said.

According to him, the Armenian government has allocated temporary dislocation points for the Russian peacekeeping contingent,

"As the Russian peacekeeping troops are leaving Karabakh, they, understandably, cannot stay in Armenia as well," Grigoryan said.

He noted that a group and a convoy of peacekeepers from Karabakh have headed to temporary deployment points in Goris and Sisian.