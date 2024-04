23 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani gymnast Sofia Mammadova has successfully performed at the Bosphorus Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Istanbul, Türkiye, according to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Sofia Mammadova won a silver medal in hoop exercises at the competition.

The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament Bosphorus Cup was held in Istanbul on April 19-21.