Azerbaijan and Armenia start border delimitation process

23 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and Azerbaijan have started the process of determining the coordinates on their border, the press service of Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and the Armenian government's press service reported.

The clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground was started in accordance with the agreements reached on the outcomes of the 8th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the countries held on April 19.

"Expert groups from Azerbaijan and Armenia have begun the process of clarifying coordinates on the border between the two countries based on geodetic measurements on the ground," Baku ad Yerevan said.

The Armenian Interior Ministry said the Baganis-Voskepar motorway has been closed to carry out mine clearance work on adjacent territory and prevent citizens from entering adjacent mined areas for the purposes of ensuring their safety.

The ministry added that after the border demarcation, the border troops of Armenia will deal with protecting the borderline, adding that rumors claiming that some part of Armenia's sovereign territory will be passed over to Azerbaijan have nothing to do with reality.