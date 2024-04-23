Roscosmos ready to extend contract with Baikonur

23 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The developer of Russia's Proton space launchers, the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, and Russian state corporation Roscosmos have proposed to continue launches of Proton rockets from the Baikonur Cosmodrome after 2025, Khrunichev Center Director General Alexei Varochko said.

"Proposals from the Khrunichev Center and the Roscosmos state corporation have been prepared and sent to our Kazakh colleagues. At the moment, the process of finding ways to implement this issue is underway, including within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission on the Baikonur Complex," Varochko said.

According to him, ten Proton-M launchers are now in various degrees of readiness, adding that some of them would be used to implement Russia's federal space program, and some of them would be used to fulfill obligations on commercial launches, RIA Novosti reported.