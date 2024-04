23 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Weapons and ammunition have been found on the territory of Azerbaijan's Khankendi city, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

During the police activity, four automatic weapons of different brands, two pistols, two rifles, 8 live grenades, three igniters, two explosives, 18 cartridge magazines, 1930 cartridges of different caliber, 7 bayonet knives and other ammunition were found and seized on the territory of Khankendi city on April 22.