Rasht-Astara section of North-South corridor to be opened in 2027-2028

23 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said that the work on construction of the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South international transport corridor is underway.

According to the minister, they expect to finalize the Rasht-Astara section, which is build together with Iranians, in 2027-2028. The section is some 162 kilometers.

"And concurrently the Azerbaijani side is improving its part of the road, which allows carrying 7 mln tons today. We want to increase it to 15 mln tons and even higher," Savelyev said.

He noted that in the future the flow of cargo traffic may rise to 60-100 mln tons from today’s 7-15 mln tons, depending on necessity, on how relevant it is.