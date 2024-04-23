Iran welcomes Azerbaijani-Armenian agreement

23 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran welcomes agreements reached at a meeting of the delimitation commission between Azerbaijan and Armenia, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said.

According to him, continued efforts by the two countries to resolve border issues by peaceful means within the framework of mutual respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity are necessary to establish lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

On April 19, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to start border delimitation on the basis of Alma-Ata Declaration, Yerevan also pledged to return four villages to Azerbaijan.