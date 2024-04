23 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan, addressing the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University.

"Hosting the COP29 is a sign of big respect and support to Azerbaijan from the international community," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state recalled the events developing in a positive direction, including the process of normalization and border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia.