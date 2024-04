23 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake has occurred in Goranboy district, according to the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

The earthquake with magnitude 3.1 was registered at 04:27 (GMT+4) at 17 km east of Ganja station in Goranboy district.

It was reported that local residents did not feel the earthquake.