Deputy PM: Georgia’s economy to be fastest growing in Europe

23 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said the country’s economic growth forecast was “positive” in the medium term and the domestic economy was set to become “one of the fastest-growing” in Europe and the wider region.

"The forecast of the International Monetary Fund shows Georgia will be one of the fastest-growing economies - in fact, the fastest-growing economy among the countries of Europe and the wider region, with economic growth above 5% until 2029," Davitashvili said.

According to him, the growth rate was expected to be above 5.7% this year. The official stressed Georgia could achieve “even higher” numbers.

The minister also reviewed the current investment sector, saying transport, logistics, service and tourism sectors had recorded “high investment activity” last year. Davitashvili emphasised the “high economic activity” had led to a “record-high” employment and a “record low” in unemployment last year.