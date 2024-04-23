Erdogan to Pashinyan: window of opportunity not to remain open forever

23 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Armenian authorities to be guided by the existing reality in order to work out a roadmap to normalize relations with Turkey.

The Turkish leader stressed that a new order is being established in the region now.

"It is time to forget about the past. It is better to act, proceeding from the current reality. Now [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan also realizes this. The time has come to create new roadmaps on a pragmatic basis," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president expressed hope that Armenia will choose the right path - a path of new beginnings for a bright future.