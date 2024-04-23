Dushanbe may launch direct flights to London for first time in history

23 Apr. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Direct flights may connect Dushanbe and London soon, according to an agreement signed between the governments of Tajikistan and the UK, the press service of the country's Foreign Ministry reported.

"The document will lay the foundation for the further opening of direct flights between Dushanbe and London",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan said.

During all the years of Tajikistan's independence, there have been no direct flights between Dushanbe and London. To get to the UK capital was possible only with transfers in Russia, Türkiye, the UAE or Kazakhstan, Sputnik Tajikistan reports.