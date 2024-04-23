Irakli Kobakhidze to come to Hungary

23 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze is going to Hungary. He will visit the Hungarian capital on April 24–25. In Budapest he will take part in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the press service of the Georgian prime minister reports.

Georgia actively supports traditional values, which will be the focus of the upcoming conference. Former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who participated in last year’s conference, even called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban a “fighting Christian”, Trend reports.

According to the Georgian government, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is now Georgia’s main ally in Europe.