FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia may meet in Kazakhstan

23 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaking at the international forum on the topic “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan”, organized at ADA University on Tuesday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan may hold a meeting in Kazakhstan.

"Kazakhstan proposed to host a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. We agreed to this and said that if Armenia also agrees, the meeting will take place in Kazakhstan",

Ilham Aliyev said.

Let us remind you that this spring the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Azerbaijan at first, then came to Armenia. Kazakhstan supports the settlement of the situation in the South Caucasus and stability and it is ready to support the efforts of the parties to normalize relations.