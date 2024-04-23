Demand for Turkish luxury hotels increased among Russians

23 Apr. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the data published by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), the demand for luxury hotels in Türkiye has increased significantly.

It is noted that this spring, Russians book rooms in high-class hotels 2.6 times more often.

Travel companies note that increased demand began this year only in April. At the same time, there are still rooms available for the summer.

According to ATOR, staying in a four-star hotel room for 10 days will cost from 200 thousand rubles.

A vacation of the same duration in a five-star hotel will cost from 250 thousand rubles.

Prices for rooms in luxury hotels start from 400 thousand rubles.