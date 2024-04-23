Azerbaijan and Armenia install first border pillar

23 Apr. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been launched. This has been marked by the installation of the first border pillar. The press service of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev published a message about the significant event.

It says that the pillar has been placed as part of works to clarify the coordinates. They have been carried out on the basis of data obtained through geodetic measurements on the ground.

It is clarified that the expert groups of Azerbaijan and Armenia continue the work they have begun.

Let us note that, against the backdrop of incidents involving residents of settlements on the Armenian side, the National Security Service of Armenia assured that during the delimitation, no part of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia would be transferred to Azerbaijan. Such fakes have been spreading in recent days.

In turn, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia warned about the closure of the Baganis-Voskepar highway due to the demining of the territory. According to the Armenian police, when the border is delimited, border troops will serve here.