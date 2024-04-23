Baku and Yerevan may agree on basic principles of peace treaty by November

23 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Armenia may reach an agreement on at least the key principles of a peace treaty before COP29, which will be held in Baku in November. This opinion was expressed by the President of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev described this scenario "quite realistic".

The Head of state announced the possibility of the following scenario: first, Azerbaijan and Armenia agree on the basic principles of the document, then they work out individual points in detail.

In addition to this, the President recalled that Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish normalization must take place simultaneously. He emphasized that it was the position of both Baku and Ankara. In particular, it was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Let us remind you that the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has started today. In the course of clarifying the coordinates, the first border pillar has been installed.