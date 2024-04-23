Baku and Tbilisi aim to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties

23 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Committee dealing with economic issues and economic policy held a meeting in Baku. This was stated in the Georgian parliament's message.

Sahiba Gafarova and David Songulashvili discussed the strategic importance of relations between the two republics of the South Caucasus. They emphasized that interparliamentary relations are an important component of relations between Baku and Tbilisi.

"The importance of the projects to be jointly implemented in the region, including the development of the Middle Corridor and the maximum use of its potential in today's geopolitical situation has been noted",

David Songulashvili said.

The parties also agreed to work together on economic projects that would help strengthen the two countries.

In turn, Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that the relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia were strong due to the fact that the peoples of the two countries had lived next to each other for centuries and were connected by common cultural values.

In addition to this, the parliamentary delegation of Georgia spoke with the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, and the Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy of the Milli Majlis, Tahir Mirkishili, about the prospects for deepening cooperation between countries at the legislative level.

"We discussed the importance of the Middle Corridor against the backdrop of increasing freight traffic and expressed our readiness to support the effective functioning of this corridor. It should be noted that thanks to our strategic location, we have the opportunity to connect important economic regions and offer interested parties access to global markets",

the Georgian Committee's Chairman said.