Georgia's oldest public servant celebrates 100th birthday

24 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze wished a happy 100th birthday to Revaz Kapanadze, the oldest public servant in the country who has worked for the National Forensics Bureau for 76 years.

The Government Administration said Kobakhidze visited Kapanadze at work, wished him health and thanked him for his long-lasting civil service.

Professor Kapanadze, a holder of a doctoral degree in medical science, has worked as an expert for the Histology Unit of the Bureau’s Forensic Medicine Department for over seven decades.

He also pursued teaching and scientific research for decades and has trained several generations of professionals while authoring over 200 scientific works alongside textbooks. Kapanadze has also served as thesis supervisor for over 10 doctoral dissertations.