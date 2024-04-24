North Korea and Iran eye to strengthen military cooperation

24 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A North Korean delegation led by the cabinet minister for international trade is visiting Iran, the North's official media said.

The minister for external economic relations, Yun Jong Ho, left Pyongyang on April 23 by air leading a ministry delegation to visit Iran, the North's KCNA news agency said. No information was provided on the goals and agenda of the visit.

The trip raises speculation that North Korea may seek to deepen military ties with Iran, Yonhap reported.

The last known time North Korea sent senior officials to Iran was in 2019.