Wildberries mulls launching operations in Dubai

24 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

One of Russia’s largest online retailers Wildberries is considering launching its platform in Dubai, the company’s founder and CEO Tatyana Bakalchuk said on the sidelines of the World of Opportunities international business forum.

"We are considering Dubai. We would like to have a full-fledged platform here," Bakalchuk said.

She also said that in general, the company closely monitors development opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa, TASS reported.

During the forum, she noted that in the next two-three months, Wildberries will launch its platforms in three more countries.