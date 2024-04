24 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will end his three-day visit to Turkey on April 24 with a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.

Erdoğan will first welcome his guest from Germany with military honours at 1:30 pm (1030 GMT), followed by lengthy talks, a press conference and a joint lunch.

Steinmeier and Erdoğan are scheduled to meet for around three hours, with some unpleasant topics likely to be discussed.