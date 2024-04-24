President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Azerbaijan on state visit

24 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has arrived today in Azerbaijan for a state visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kyrgyz President at Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Zhaparov was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting in a limited format with the President of Kyrgyzstan, AzerTAc reported.

The 2nd meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan commenced in Baku.