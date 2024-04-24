Georgia accuses Lithuania of attack over European Parliament statements

24 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said he expected the Lithuanian Embassy to the country to make a response over a statement of Petras Auštrevičius, the Lithuanian politician and member of the European Parliament, who called for sanctioning Georgian law enforcement officials.

The Parliament Speaker called on the Embassy to “clarify why the Lithuanian politician is attacking the Georgian police, as an attack on the country’s law enforcement means an attack on the state”.

Papuashvili’s comments followed the statement of Auštrevičius, who called on the EU to use “specific and targeted sanctions” against Director of the Special Tasks Department Zviad Kharazishvili and Director of the Patrol Police Department Vazha Siradze.