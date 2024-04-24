CSTO: Armenia itself determines level of its participation

24 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia continues to be a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), it decides the level of participation in the organization based on its interests, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov said.

"The situation regarding Armenia is clear, and it has been announced many times by the leadership. They are members of our organization and, based on their interests, participate or do not participate in the events," Semerikov said.

He noted that Yerevan doesn't interfere with the implementation of these events.