Kremlin hopes to solve problem with Turkish Airlines thanks to friendship with Turkey

24 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kremlin hopes to solve the problem of Turkish Airlines denying Russian passengers access to transit flights soon, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said that Moscow and Ankara have very constructive and friendly relations.

"We'll take advantage of these relations to solve problems that inevitably emerge, to our regret. The friendly nature of our relations makes us believe that all such issues will be settled," Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that the Russian government in general and Foreign Ministry in particular are working hard to solve the problem.

Media reported earlier that Russian clients of Turkish Airlines have been increasingly more often denied access to transit flights to Latin American countries at Istanbul airport.